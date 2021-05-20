CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The pandemic forced one Cherry Hill restaurant to stop offering indoor dining, but it never stopped them from serving their delicious Mediterranean foods. Thanks to determination along with their loyal customers, Norma’s has continued to thrive.
If you want to fill your cup with culture, cuisine, and community come one, come all to Norma's in Cherry Hill.
We were at Norma's about four years ago, savoring every mouthful of their mouth-watering Middle Eastern cuisine. When we returned recently to check in on chef and owner Norma, she shared that COVID has brought back similar feelings from when she left Lebanon for love during wartime years ago.
Thankfully, their family restaurant has been thriving during the pandemic — even without indoor dining because survival is in their blood and because their customers have kept them in their hearts.
Watch the video above for more on Norma’s in Cherry Hill.