PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers’ opponent and schedule are finally set. The top-seeded Sixers will face the No. 8 Washington Wizards Sunday in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to open their title run.
The Sixers were a perfect 3-0 vs. the Wizards this season.
The Sixers' schedule for Round 1 of the playoffs is:
- Game 1: Sunday, May 23 at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia
- Game 3: Saturday, May 29 – time and location to be determined
- Game 4: Monday, May 31 – time and location to be determined
The schedule for Games 5, 6, and 7 will be released if necessary.
To get fans hyped up for the playoffs, the Sixers will be giving out free T-shirts on Thursday.
If you are in Center City Thursday keep your eye out for a bus tossing T-shirts. The bus is expected to be driving along Broad Street, around City Hall and 30th Street Station, between 12:30 and 2 p.m.