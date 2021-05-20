PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While we won’t know who the Sixers are playing in the Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs until Thursday night — the NBA has released the 76ers schedule for the first round. The Sixers will play the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards.
The Sixers’ schedule for Round 1 of the playoffs is:READ MORE: Charisse McGill Partners With Yards Brewing To Bring Beer Lovers In Philadelphia Region French Toast Bites Ale
- Game 1: Sunday, May 23 at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. in Philadelphia
- Game 3: Saturday, May 29 – time and location to be determined
- Game 4: Monday, May 31 – time and location to be determined
The schedule for Games 5, 6, and 7 will be released if necessary.READ MORE: Flames Destroy Home In New Castle County
To get fans hyped up for the playoffs, the Sixers will be giving out free T-shirts on Thursday.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
If you are in Center City Thursday keep your eye out for a bus tossing T-shirts. The bus is expected to be driving along Broad Street, around City Hall and 30th Street Station, between 12:30 and 2 p.m.