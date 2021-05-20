PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The push to vaccinate young people includes many colleges and universities that are requiring students to get the shot before they can return to school in the fall. One local student is planning a rally to fight this requirement.

While some universities have mandated students need the COVID-19 vaccine to return to the classroom, that hasn’t gone over well with every student.

A sun-drenched day on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus, where students are required to be vaccinated two weeks prior to their arrival in the fall.

Other universities in the area, like Temple, are still deciding what to do.

“I am not anti-vaxx, I am anti-mandate,” Sara Razi said.

Razi will lead what she calls a Medical Freedom Rally Friday at Rutgers University. Their policy mirrors Penn’s, mandating its students be vaccinated before returning to class.

Razi has not gotten the vaccine and doesn’t know if she will. She says the unknown long-term side effects and the ability for students to chose for themselves should be enough for those who don’t want the vaccine to not have to get it.

“That is essentially Rutgers University withholding our education. They’re not allowing students who don’t feel comfortable with getting the vaccine, they are not gonna allow them back into in-person classes, therefore the students are discriminated against,” Razi said.

In response, Rutgers says, “The university’s position on vaccines is consistent with the legal authority supporting this policy.”

There are two exclusions for these policies as they stand — students with medical or religious exemption don’t have to get it.