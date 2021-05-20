PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies fans will no longer be required to wear face masks at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. It comes as the city updated its mask guidelines.
Philadelphia will lift its outdoor mask mandate on Friday, but face masks will remain required indoors until at least June 11.
The Phils will also be increasing their fan capacity to 16,000 people on Friday when the Boston Red Sox come to Citizens Bank Park.
Citizens Bank Park is expected to be at full capacity for the Phillies' two-game series against the New York Yankees beginning on June 12. Philadelphia plans to lift all capacity-related restrictions on June 11.
Tailgating will be permitted in lots surrounding the ballpark, and the Phils will be offering a limited number of seating pods for any fans who prefer to remain in a socially distanced environment.