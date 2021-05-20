CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Newark News

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Newark, Delaware. Flames broke out at 7 Marble Ridge Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Flames Destroy Home In New Castle County

The entire back of the home was engulfed in flames.

There are no reports of any injuries.