Flames Destroy Home In New Castle County

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire in Newark, Delaware. Flames broke out at 7 Marble Ridge Road.
Firefighters arrived on the scene before 8 a.m. Thursday.
The entire back of the home was engulfed in flames.
There are no reports of any injuries.