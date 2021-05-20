PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted for three sexual assaults and several incidents where he followed women home. Take a look at this surveillance photo of the suspect.
He's wanted for six incidents of sexual assaults and attempted sexual assaults between Saturday and Tuesday.
In some incidents, he pulled a silver handgun on his victims. Police say he was driving a grey Dodge Charger and followed women in several incidents.
Police say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.
