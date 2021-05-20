PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Upper Merion believe a suspect wanted for at least three rapes and several stalking incidents in Philadelphia also attempted to abduct a woman at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the woman was working out in the hotel gym when she was approached by the suspect, who pulled out a gun and demanded she leave with when.

She tried to run for the door but was struck in the head with the gun. She was able to run to the lobby for held as the suspect escaped.

Upper Merion officials say the man was driving a gray Dodge Charger with no license plate — the same description of the vehicle connected to the incidents in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police want to get him off the streets after they say he raped and robbed at least three women and attempted to attack at least three more.

Philadelphia police say the victims all shared the same kind of employment — at gentlemen’s clubs. Police say they are often followed home from work.

Many of these women shared the experiences through online forums, which police say helped them link all of these cases together.

The stories of at least six women who have been targeted in Philadelphia since Sunday start like this. “She realized she was being followed home,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said. Followed home by a silver Dodge Charger and this man, according to Philadelphia police, who since may 15 has been stalking and in at least three cases, robbing and raping women. Five of the six victims were followed home from the erotic dance venues where they are employed. READ MORE: Vigil Held For 16-Year-Old Quamir Mitchell, Teen Gunned Down At Southwest Philadelphia Basketball Court “It wouldn’t surprise me if he has done this other places,” Burgmann said. On May 16, police say the man seen was inside of a club and sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint in an alley in North Philadelphia. On May 17, surveillance video was captured showing the suspect’s vehicle following a woman’s car into a Spring Garden parking garage. “When she saw the male following her, piggyback behind her before the gate closed. That’s how she knew she was being followed,” Burgmann said. As he is seen walking around, she flees and phones police. The next morning, a dancer told police she was followed home by the same man. He fled when she ran for help. Just a few hours later, police say the suspect, this time posing as an electrical worker to gain access, then sexually assaulted two women at gunpoint. “We believe all these jobs were committed by the same individual,” Burgmann said. The suspect’s vehicle did not have any tags on it. MORE NEWS: WATCH: Police, Good Samaritan Rescue 3 Children Stranded In Atlantic City Ocean If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact police.

CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.