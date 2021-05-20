Driver Injured After Crashing Into Pole In West Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in West Philadelphia overnight. Police say the driver lost control and hit a pole on the 4800 block of West Girard Avenue in Parkside, just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The pole then fell on top of the car, trapping the driver.

Police managed to pull the 31-year-old man out of the car.

He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.