Driver Injured After Car Overturns In Pemberton

PEMBERTON, N.J. (CBS) – A serious crash in Burlington County has left one person injured. The single-car accident happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 300 block of Yale Road in Pemberton.
Authorities say the car overturned, trapping the driver.
Rescuers pulled the 62-year-old victim out and took him to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.