ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — First responders came to the rescue of children stranded in the crashing waves in Atlantic City. Good samaritans pulled the children from the ocean.

Incredible video shows three children being rescued from the ocean in Atlantic City. Police body camera video shows the moment two police officers joined a good samaritan in bringing three kids — ages 11, 9 and 8 — to safety on May 18.

“When we got there, two of the police officers were already in the water, on the pipe with, there were three young juveniles — sisters and brothers that were stuck on the pipe, the outfall pipe,” Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said.

A good samaritan had already jumped in to help as the children were fighting forceful waves, clinging to the pipe for dear life.

“If you see the footage you see that we got everyone out of the water, the kids were cut up pretty good as well as the good samaritan was shredded pretty good as well. A good samaritan who I think is probably largely responsible, as well as the two police officers, for not one of those kids having drowned,” Downey said.

This was the second water rescue in the past week.

Another good samaritan jumped into the ocean to save three other children on May 15, pulling a 4-year-old girl to safety.

Beach season officially begins on Memorial Day weekend so no lifeguards are on duty until then. Atlantic City Beach Patrol strongly urges folks to be safe. If you can’t see the lifeguard, the lifeguard can’t see you.

“We just always suggest that you swim only when lifeguards are on duty, especially if you’re not an experienced swimmer in the ocean. You should never swim without a lifeguard present,” Downey said.