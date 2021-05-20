ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Police Department is reminding all beachgoers that it’s not safe to swim in the ocean while lifeguards are not on duty due to dangerous rip currents. This reminder comes as first responders and good Samaritans rescued several children from the ocean this week in separate incidents.

The first incident happened on May 15 around 5 p.m. Officials responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard beach for reports of several young children in the ocean in distress. All of the children had been rescued from the water as officers arrived thanks to Dijon Brooks. He entered the ocean to rescue them.

Another incident happened on May 18 around 11:30 a.m. Officials responded to Virginia Avenue beach for a report of three juveniles in the water. Stephen Moore, a good Samaritan from Clark Summit, Pennsylvania, went into the water to assist the three siblings — two girls, ages 9 and 11, and one 8-year-old boy, of Philadelphia.

Moore and the three children were stuck on a sewage outfall pipe as the waves continued to crash in. Officer Ramir Hayes and Brian Victoria-Garcia arrived to Moore calling for help and immediately rushed into the water to assist.

Victoria-Garcia stayed on the pipe to assist Moore while Hayes put the 11-year-old on his back and carried her to shore. He then returned for the 9-year-old and got her to safety.

Chief Steve Downey of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Lifeguard Brian Cain, and Firefighter BJ Hamilton of the A.C. Fire Department were off-duty doing maintenance work at a nearby Lifeguard stand when they responded to the beach.

With the help of Officer Scott Crawford, they were able to rescue the 8-year-old boy and Moore from the pipe.

The three children, three officers, and Moore were all transported to the Medical Center to be evaluated for cuts and lacerations sustained from the waves crashing into them while on the pipe.

The A.C. Police Department wants to remind beachgoers that waves and rip currents can be powerful and dangerous for even the most experienced swimmer.

The A.C. Beach Patrol will begin patrolling beaches on Saturday, May 29. They will be on the clock from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You should also remember if you cannot see the lifeguard, the lifeguard cannot see you.