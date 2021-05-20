3 Teens Killed, 2 Other People Injured After Car, SUV Collide On Kelly Drive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating an overnight tragedy on Philadelphia’s Kelly Drive. A crash involving a car and an SUV killed three teenagers and sent two others to the hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection of Kelly Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue. Police say two vehicles collided after one of them lost control going around the curve. Three teenagers were killed and two other people were seriously injured.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday on the 4000 block of Kelly Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a car with four teenagers was traveling south on Kelly Drive when, for some reason, the driver lost control rounding the curve and crossed into the northbound lane.

An SUV traveling in the opposite direction then crashed into the side of the car.

The 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were killed. Police say there were two other teens in the backseat. Those two male teenagers were rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. One of them died at the hospital.

Meantime, police say the driver of the SUV is a 65-year-old man. He was taken to Einstein Hospital in critical condition but conscious at the time.

“Right now this appears to be a two-car accident,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The Mazda that had the four individuals with the two [three] fatalities appears to have lost control going around the curve and went into the northbound lane and that’s when it got struck on the passenger side by the front of the northbound vehicle being driven by the 65-year-old male.”

Police have not released the IDs of the teenagers killed.

The accident investigation district has processed the scene and the road has since reopened. They’re trying to figure out what caused the driver to lose control around that curve, but at this point, police say this appears to be a tragic accident.