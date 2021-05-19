PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School District is expected to announce its plans for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. William Hite will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. It will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
Mayor Jim Kenney will join Dr. Hite to discuss the plan and explain the city’s role in it going forward.
- What: School District of Philadelphia to Share Details on Plans for 2021-2022 School Year
- When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
