PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department will be holding a virtual press conference on Wednesday to present the latest information and updates on the city’s COVID-19 response. This briefing will be the first opportunity to speak with the city’s new Acting Health Commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, in this role.
Health officials are expected to discuss the Health Department’s upcoming changes in mask guidance, the importance of teen vaccinations, and a new vaccination program for homebound Philadelphians and their caretakers.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: City officials will provide a COVID-19 update
- When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.