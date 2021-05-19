PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A crash involving several cars on Route 130 in Pennsauken Township may have been caused by a drunk driver. It happened around midnight Wednesday at Union Avenue.33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In West Philadelphia
Police say at least six cars were involved in the crash.
Two people had to be cut free from the mangled vehicles. No word on their conditions.
Two people had to be cut free from the mangled vehicles. No word on their conditions.

Police also recovered alcohol from one of the cars.
The driver faces possible DWI charges.