PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen and a 35-year-old woman were shot at a North Philadelphia playground Wednesday night. It happened Hancock Playground on the 1400 block of North Hancock Street around 9:15 p.m.
Police say the 35-year-old woman was shot once in the back and is currently in critical condition.READ MORE: New Research Says Chemotherapy Doesn't Increase Risk Of Contracting COVID-19
A 16-year-old boy was shot once in the shoulder and is in stable condition.
Authorities say the shooting occurred just feet away from a basketball game and a kickball game that were both taking place at the playground.READ MORE: 'It's Time For Everyone To Return To Mass,' Church Leaders Say As COVID Restrictions Eased
Police say a gunman walked onto the playground and fired at least five shots.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Searching For Driver Who Hit 6-Year-Old Boy, Checked On Him Before Fleeing
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.