CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Christine Englehardt, Local TV

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities released new surveillance video in the case of a young Bucks County woman found dead in her South Beach hotel room during Spring Break. Investigators released surveillance video from the hotel’s lobby.

It shows 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, who police blurred out, walk by with 24-year-old Dorian Taylor and 21-year-old Evoire Collier — the two men from North Carolina charged in the case.

READ MORE: New Jersey Lifts COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions On Restaurants, Businesses

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: School District Of Philadelphia To Announce Plans For 2021-2022 School Year

Police Englehardt was drugged, raped, and robbed.

Both men are in jail and are facing charges of sexual assault.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Voters Back Bid To Ban Race Discrimination In Constitution

 