BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities released new surveillance video in the case of a young Bucks County woman found dead in her South Beach hotel room during Spring Break. Investigators released surveillance video from the hotel’s lobby.
It shows 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, who police blurred out, walk by with 24-year-old Dorian Taylor and 21-year-old Evoire Collier — the two men from North Carolina charged in the case.READ MORE: New Jersey Lifts COVID-19 Capacity Restrictions On Restaurants, Businesses WATCH LIVE: School District Of Philadelphia To Announce Plans For 2021-2022 School Year
Police Englehardt was drugged, raped, and robbed.
Both men are in jail and are facing charges of sexual assault.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Voters Back Bid To Ban Race Discrimination In Constitution