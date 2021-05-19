PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are expected to provide an update in their investigation into a hit-and-run that left a 6-year-old boy injured in North Philadelphia. The press conference will be at 1:30 p.m. and streamed on CBSN Philly.
Police say the 6-year-old was crossing the 600 block of Erie Avenue with his 10-year-old sister when he ran forward into the side of the passing vehicle.
The driver stopped, got out and checked on the boy and then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim suffered severe bruises to his face and body and is at home resting.
The driver was operating a light-colored minivan with a temporary New Jersey paper tag – 005218T.
He was last seen heading west on Erie Avenue.
- What: Police will provide updated information in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident leaving the scene that occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 5:20 P.M., on the 600 block of West Erie Avenue.
- Who: Captain Mark Overwise
- When: Wednesday, May 19
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or through your streaming devices on CBSN Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.