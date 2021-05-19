PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are turning up the heat across the Philadelphia region Wednesday. A robust upper-level ridge opens the door to a very warm springtime air mass this afternoon.

Temperatures will be approaching 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The region’s last 90-degree day was on Aug. 28, 2020.

The average for the first 90-degree day is May 29.

A backdoor cold front could generate a few showers on Thursday afternoon, especially north and west of the city. Aside from that very limited shower chance, the cold front will lower out temperatures by up to 10 degrees, more so for coastal communities than areas closer to the city.

In Philadelphia, highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Friday features similar temperatures with largely dry conditions on tap.

Despite the heat, humidity remains at bay before dew points climb into the mid-60s on Saturday to make for steamy, July-like conditions.

The Poconos, Lehigh Valley, Berks, Upper Bucks and Northwest Montgomery County are now “abnormally dry,” according to the latest drought monitor.

The rainfall deficit is nearing an inch and as of now, there is no significant rain in the forecast.

Models are still in disagreement for Saturday’s rain chance.

The Eyewitness News Weather Team is leaning toward the Euro, which tends to be less biased.

As of Wednesday morning, scattered activity looks likely and any rain that develops on Saturday could be heavy.

The NOAA will issue their prediction for the upcoming 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season on Thursday as the season begins June 1.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your latest forecast.