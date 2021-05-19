PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials will not relax Philadelphia’s indoor mask requirements yet. However, they will lift the outdoor mask requirement starting Friday.
That includes places like outdoor restaurants and venues.READ MORE: School District Of Philadelphia To Welcome Back All Students For In-Person Learning In Fall
“So this Friday, May 21, masks will no longer be required outdoor, including outdoor gatherings, outdoor restaurants, and outdoor sporting events and performances. You can go to a ballgame without a mask,” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.READ MORE: Federal Judge Orders Lawsuits Against University Of Delaware Over COVID-19 Shutdown Can Proceed
Philadelphia health officials say they will wait longer before changing the indoor mask requirements.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?
If the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall, the city could lift indoor mask requirements for the fully vaccinated beginning June 11.