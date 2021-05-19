PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After 14 long months of virtual and most recently limited hybrid learning, the Philadelphia School District is preparing to welcome back all of its students in the fall. The announcement came Wednesday morning with school, city, and union officials all endorsing the plan.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite says the full reopening will be contingent upon the CDC relaxing its three-foot social distancing guidelines in classrooms which is expected to happen within the coming weeks.

The school district has been committed to returning kids to classrooms as safely as possible and they believe they can now do that without reservation.

“Welcoming students back to our classrooms and surrounding them with caring educators is the best opportunity to help them heal and recover from the many devastating impacts of COVID-19,” Hite said. “These impacts include the emotional trauma of being physically separated from friends, teachers and family members, the loss of loved ones, heightened gun and domestic violence, and learning loss.”

The school district will be working throughout the summer offering summer programs to bring kids who need extra help back up to speed for a full return. They will also be working to repair some buildings making sure they’re structurally safe for a return as well.