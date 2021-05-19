ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Some say getting the COVID-19 vaccination is no day at the beach, but they’re wrong: Getting the shot in New Jersey will get residents an entire summer at one of the state’s most popular beaches, free of charge. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy went to Island Beach State Park on the Ocean County coastline Wednesday to announce a series of incentives aimed at convincing more people to get vaccinated against the virus.

The most lucrative: A free season pass to any state park — including Island Beach State Park — for anyone who has gotten at least one shot by July 4. Eligibility includes those who have already gotten shots before the initiative was announced.

The incentives also include a chance to win dinner with the governor and first lady Tammy Murphy either at Drumthwacket, the governor’s mansion in Princeton, or at the governor’s beach house at Island Beach State Park.

“A season pass would cost you $50,” Murphy said at the oceanfront park, as a school of dolphins glided by in the distance. “But the state vax pass is free for doing the right thing and helping us end this pandemic.”

Starting May 27, people can go to http://www.nj.gov/vaxandvisit to apply for the free season parks pass, which will be emailed.

Murphy also announced any New Jersey resident 21 years and older who receives their first COVID vaccine shot in May can get a free glass of wine at a score of wineries in the state as long as they present their vaccination card.

“Through this program, any New Jerseyan age 21 and over who receives their first shot in the month of May can visit a tasting room at the following participating wineries to receive a free glass of one of their wines,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

The wineries are Amalthea Cellars, Auburn Road Vineyards, Bellview Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Salem Oak Vineyards, Terhune Orchards, Tomasello Winery, Villa Milagro Vineyards in Pohatcong, and White Horse Winery.

The state partnered with the Garden State Wine Growers Association for the “Uncork the Vaccination” campaign.

The governor said more than 3.9 million New Jerseyans are already fully vaccinated. The state’s goal is to increase that number to 4.7 million by June 30, he said.

“Clearly we have this virus on the run,” he said. “But while we have this virus on the run, the fight is not yet over.”

Earlier this year the state rolled out a similar initiative involving free beer at some of the state’s microbreweries for the recently vaccinated.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)