33-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot to death in West Philadelphia, right in front of the home where he stays. Investigators say the 33-year-old man was shot on the 800 block of North 50th Street, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the man was shot in the head and chest.
He died at the hospital less than an hour later.
He died at the hospital less than an hour later.

Police are checking surveillance video to find the gunman.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.