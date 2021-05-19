WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware state senator has been arrested after allegedly getting into a domestic altercation Sunday evening. Delaware State Police troopers were called to the Taverna Rustic Italian Restaurant in Wilmington.
A woman told Darius Brown punched her in the face. She also said he threw a glass, shattering it, before leaving the restaurant.
On Tuesday, Brown turned himself in on misdemeanor charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct. Brown has been released on his own recognizance.
He has been ordered not to have contact with the victim.