PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A business owner known for her french toast bites is branching out and making history at the same time. Charisse McGill has teamed up with Philadelphia-based Yards Brewing Company to distribute her French Toast Bites Ale across Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware.
We’re told the beer captures the flavors of the french toast treats that McGill sells at Cherry Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park and several other spots around town.
McGill is the only Black woman in Pennsylvania with her own beer.