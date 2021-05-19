PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police say he was shot in the arm while riding his bike at South 49th Street and Greenway Avenue.
Police rushed him to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he's listed in stable condition.
Investigators will review surveillance video in the area.
Investigators will review surveillance video in the area.

No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.