By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tractor-trailer crash on JFK Boulevard, right in front of 30th Street Station, could cause big problems for the morning commute. The truck driver drove over a metal barrier and became stuck.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As a result, all lanes are closed on the 30th Street ramp to I-76 West.

Making matters worse, the truck’s fuel tank is also leaking so a hazmat team has been called.

We expect this to be a problem for the next couple of hours, which could be a real problem as we head into the morning rush.

