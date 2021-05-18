PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tractor-trailer crash on JFK Boulevard, right in front of 30th Street Station, could cause big problems for the morning commute. The truck driver drove over a metal barrier and became stuck.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Indian Americans Living In The Delaware Valley Finding Ways To Help As India Struggles To Contain Its Coronavirus Crisis
As a result, all lanes are closed on the 30th Street ramp to I-76 West.
READ MORE: 3 People Injured When Elevator Drops Multiple Floors At King Of Prussia Apartment Building, Officials Say
Commuter Alert: Watch @CBSPhilly for more info on this tractor trailer accident with a hazmat spill around JFK Blvd & 30th St Station. 30th St WB ramp to the Schuylkill West is CLOSED. This could cause some messy delays during the morning commute! pic.twitter.com/At2GEsCLYW
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) May 18, 2021
Making matters worse, the truck’s fuel tank is also leaking so a hazmat team has been called.
#Breaking: Major traffic problems expected after a truck driver's blunder near 30th Street Station. Ramp to I-76 West is closed. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/5qvidjVpQH
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) May 18, 2021
We expect this to be a problem for the next couple of hours, which could be a real problem as we head into the morning rush.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Primary: 4 Ballot Questions, School Board Elections, Court Vacancies To Be Decided