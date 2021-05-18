PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news for Philadelphians! The city’s Spruce Street Harbor Park is reopening next week ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
The park opens on May 26.
It's located between Race Street Pier and Cherry Street Pier.
The park offers a relaxing space for visitors to dine, enjoy the views and have fun playing games — such as cornhole, giant Connect Four, and giant Jenga — on the Waterfront this summer.
There are also a brand-new set of Hammocks that will undergo regular, enhanced cleaning protocols to make the city's COVID-19 guidelines.
For more information including food vendors, click here.