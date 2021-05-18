PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARYPhiladelphia District Attorney, Ballot Questions Results
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Pennsylvania Primary

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Higher than expected voter turnout led to ballot shortages at some Delaware County polling places. A county spokesperson says the shortage happened in about 6% of the precincts.

However, officials say all registered voters were still able to vote on precinct equipment that generated paper ballots and emergency ballots.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Primary 2021 Results: Philadelphia District Attorney, Ballot Questions

They say no registered voter was turned away.

“The County regrets that some voters had longer wait times and will exceed the state requirements even more for the November election,” a statement read, in part.

MORE NEWS: Xfinity Live! Reopens For First Time Since November

Click here for the latest election results.