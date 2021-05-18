MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Higher than expected voter turnout led to ballot shortages at some Delaware County polling places. A county spokesperson says the shortage happened in about 6% of the precincts.
However, officials say all registered voters were still able to vote on precinct equipment that generated paper ballots and emergency ballots.
DEVELOPING: The Delaware Co. GOP says a number of polling locations have run out of Republican ballots at locations in Springfield, Thornbury & Media. A GOP spokesperson says people are still voting, using touch writers at Old Central School in Springfield.
They say no registered voter was turned away.
