PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Eagles added depth to their pass rush on Monday when the organization announced it was signing former Washington Football Team linebacker Ryan Kerrigan to a one-year contract. Kerrigan, a 10-year veteran, stays in the NFC East with the move and will face his former team twice in the 2021 season. But, speaking with ESPN after the deal was announced, Kerrigan said that revenge was not a factor in his decision to come to Philly.

“No, not at all,” Kerrigan said. “I’m not like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get revenge.’ Get revenge on Washington? The place has been so good to me. No, that wasn’t a thought at all.”

Instead, Kerrigan pointed to the way that the Eagles rotate their defensive line as proof that even if he isn’t the starter he will get plenty of snaps each week.

“They’ve got Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, guys who are entrenched and are bona fide studs in this league,” Kerrigan said. “But I know they rotate their guys a lot. Whether I’m a starter or a reserve, I still imagine I’ll get a lot of playing time. That was a big thing for me.”

The 32-year-old Kerrigan had 5.5 sacks in 16 games in 2020 and has totaled 95.5 for his career. If nothing else, the Eagles are happy to no longer be playing against him as Kerrigan has 13.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles in 19 games against the Birds in his career.