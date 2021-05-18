PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men are recovering after a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on the 4500 block of N. 19th Street just before 12 p.m. Tuesday.
A 22-year-old man was reportedly shot once in the left cheek, a 36-year-old was shot once in the right arm. They were both taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
A 56-year-old man was shot four times in the abdomen and transported himself to an area hospital. He is also in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
