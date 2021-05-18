PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You could win $1,000 just for casting a ballot. Eyewitness News was at the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas on Lancaster Avenue, where a randomly chosen voter won $1,000.
Two more winners will be confirmed following the election, and people who voted by mail are also eligible.READ MORE: Xfinity Live! Reopens For First Time Since November
The money giveaway is being organized by The Philadelphia Citizen, which says it wants to increase off-year voter turnout.READ MORE: Open For Business: Northern Liberty Press Grateful To See Printing Business Begin To Bounce Back
In Philadelphia, all eyes are on the race for district attorney.
Democratic incumbent Larry Krasner is going up against former prosecutor Carlos Vega.MORE NEWS: Brawl Leads To 3 Men Freefalling 8 Stories Down Elevator Shaft In King Of Prussia Apartment Building
Polls close at 8 p.m. If you have not yet voted, for all the information you need to know before heading to the polls — check out CBS Philly’s Voter Guide: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2021.