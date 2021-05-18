PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The polls are now closed in the Pennsylvania primary election. And in Philadelphia, all eyes are on the race for district attorney.

There’s a lot of excitement in the air on the Democratic ticket for Philadelphia district attorney.

Incumbent Larry Krasner is being challenged by former prosecutor Carlos Vega for the Democratic nominee, while criminal defense attorney Chuck Peruto is running unopposed as a Republican.

Peruto says he will drop out of the race if Vega defeats Krasner in the primary.

There are also four ballot questions to be decided, including two that would limit the governor’s power over emergency declarations.

See the full results below as the races are called.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY OF PHILADELPHIA:

Larry Krasner (D – incumbent)

Carlos Vega (D)

Chuck Peruto (R)

STATEWIDE REFERENDUM – ACT 2020-91:

Making Municipal Fire and Emergency Medical Services Companies Eligible for Loans

JOINT RESOLUTION NO. 2021 – 1:

Proposing separate and distinct amendments to the Constitution of Pennsylvania, in declaration of rights, providing for prohibition against denial or abridgment of equality of rights because of race and ethnicity; in legislation, further providing for action on concurrent orders and resolutions; and, in the executive, providing for disaster emergency declaration and management.

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT – ARTICLE III, SECTION 9:

Relating to Termination or Extension of Disaster Emergency Declarations

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT – ARTICLE IV:

Disaster Emergency Declaration and Management

PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT – ARTICLE I:



Prohibition Against Denial or Abridgement of Equality of Rights Because of Race or Ethnicity