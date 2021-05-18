CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is getting a big assist from Sixers star Matisse Thybulle. For every steal Thybulle makes in the playoffs, $500 will be donated to Parks and Rec.

Artist Gloss Black is also selling 300 custom prints of Thybulle’s mural in Fishtown that honors him.

Thybulle is named after the French artist Henri Matisse.

100% of those sales will also be given to the city to help refurbish area basketball courts.