PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is lucky to be alive after a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook section. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 60th Street and Haddington Lane.
Police say more than 50 shots were fired, with some of the bullets hitting vehicles parked near the scene.
Authorities say the victim managed to escape, later abandoning his car along I-76 near Montgomery Drive.
“For someone to fire over 50 shots in a residential neighborhood, just goes to show how brazen this individual or these individuals were. That’s a whole lot of shots,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police say someone drove the victim to the hospital, where he’s being treated for a gunshot wound to his arm.
There's no word right now on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.