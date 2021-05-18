PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — One day after signing defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, the Eagles bolstered their defense again, this time addressing their secondary. The Birds acquired cornerback Josiah Scott, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, from the Jaguars for Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

Scott became expendable after Jacksonville signed Shaquill Griffin in free agency and used a second-round pick (No. 33 overall) on Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars also have 2020 first-rounder CJ Henderson as well as experienced backups Tre Herndon and former Eagle Sidney Jones at the position.

Houston was considered a long shot to make the Eagles’ opening day roster and likely will be in the same spot in Jacksonville. He originally signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He also spent time with Carolina and Philadelphia, where he played in the final three games of last season.

Kerrigan, a 10-year veteran, stays in the NFC East by signing with the Eagles. He’ll have to face his former team, Washington, twice in the 2021 season. Speaking with ESPN after the deal was announced, Kerrigan said that revenge was not a factor in his decision to come to Philly.

“No, not at all,” Kerrigan said. “I’m not like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get revenge.’ Get revenge on Washington? The place has been so good to me. No, that wasn’t a thought at all.”

Instead, Kerrigan pointed to the way that the Eagles rotate their defensive line as proof that even if he isn’t the starter he will get plenty of snaps each week.

“They’ve got Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, guys who are entrenched and are bona fide studs in this league,” Kerrigan said. “But I know they rotate their guys a lot. Whether I’m a starter or a reserve, I still imagine I’ll get a lot of playing time. That was a big thing for me.”

The 32-year-old Kerrigan had 5.5 sacks in 16 games in 2020 and has totaled 95.5 for his career. If nothing else, the Eagles are happy to no longer be playing against Kerrigan as he has 13.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles in 19 games against the Birds in his career.

(©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)