WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says he will keep wearing a mask in many public places — even though he is vaccinated. The state will eliminate its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on Friday.
Delaware businesses will still be allowed to impose mask requirements.
Masks will still be required in places like state buildings and schools.