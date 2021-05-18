VINCENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters in New Jersey are working to contain another wildfire that started burning Monday night in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. This is one of several fires burning.

Officials say the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest fire started Monday around 10:20 p.m. and so far, is contained to an area of roughly 407 acres in Pemberton Township. They also say the Bass River fire in Little Egg Harbor Township is now 100% contained but caution the danger is far from over.

On Tuesday afternoon, New Jersey Forest Fire officials held a briefing to discuss the status of two major wildfires burning in the Garden State, including the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest fire in Vincentown.

“They conducted burnout operations overnight,” Jeremy Webber, assistant division forest firewarden with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said.

As of midday, the fire there was contained with no injuries reported and no major damage to homes or the park itself. Traffic was briefly impacted.

“Last night, they closed a four-mile road for a significant period of time and opened it around 10 o’clock this morning or so,” Webber said.

As fire officials remain on the scene, they are also working a 617-acre fire that they say is now 100% contained in Bass River State Park in Burlington and Ocean Counties.

“So it came very close, so that’s how close,” New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin said.

The fire at its peak burned 20-feet high but fortunately, no injuries or structure damage was reported. Smoke is expected to stay in the area for several days.

“We are a little bit late in fire season,” New Jersey Forest Fire Service Assistant Commissioner Ray Bukowski said.

Officials will remain out in force treating active fires and keeping watch for potential new ones.

“We are in an exceptionally dry period,” Webber said.

An observation flight is planned for Tuesday afternoon with recreational restrictions likely until rain eases the fire risk.

“We’re starting to consider some burn restrictions being implemented later this week,” Webber said.

Officials are still investigating the cause of both fires and are asking for the public’s help to crews treating the fires by avoiding the area to keep everyone safe.

