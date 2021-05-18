KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — At least one person was seriously injured in an elevator accident at a King of Prussia apartment building Monday night. Chopper 3 was over the building at 251 West Dekalb Pike.Ryan Kerrigan Says Playing Time, Not Revenge, Was Biggest Factor In Signing With Eagles
Authorities say the elevator dropped several floors with three people inside at the time. Rescue teams initially rescued one person who was suffering from a broken leg.
Two others were then rescued, according to officials, including one person who was suffering from serious injuries.
There is no word on what caused the elevator to drop.
