PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters will head to the polls tomorrow, May 18, to cast their ballots in the Pennsylvania primary. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here’s everything you need to know:
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?
- There are four ballot questions, including three proposed constitutional amendments, appearing on the ballot. All Pennsylvania voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote on statewide ballot questions during primary elections. Find out more here.
VOTING AT THE POLLS
- Don’t know where to vote? Find your polling place.
- If you are eligible to vote a regular ballot, you will either hand mark a paper ballot or vote using a ballot marking device. All Pennsylvania voting systems have been updated since 2018, and the voting systems are different from one county to another. Learn about your county’s voting system.
- If you are not eligible to vote a regular ballot, you may be provided a provisional ballot. Learn about provisional ballots.
- If you encounter an issue at the polls, you can submit a formal complaint to your county board of elections and/or district attorney for investigation here.
ABSENTEE AND MAIL-IN BALLOTS
- Mail-in ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m., May 18. If you have an emergency (such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality) you may still be able to get a ballot after the deadline. Find information about how to get an emergency absentee ballot.
- You can hand-deliver your ballot before 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day to your county election office or other officially designated site. Some counties are providing drop-boxes for mail ballots. For a list of all the ballot return and satellite locations, click here.
- If you already submitted a mail-in or absentee ballot, you cannot vote at your polling place on election day.
- If you did not return your mail-in or absentee ballot and you want to vote in person, you have two options:
- Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot.
- If you don’t surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county board of elections will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.
COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
- The state strongly encourages voters to wear masks out of respect for other voters and poll workers. However, voters who are not wearing a mask will not be denied the right to vote.
- You can bring your own blue- or black-ink pen or pens will be provided on-site. Practice good hand hygiene and social distance while you are waiting in line, checking in, and voting. Follow poll workers’ instructions and be patient.
