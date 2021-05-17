PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on the 2700 block of North Warnock Street.New Jersey Forest Fire Service Battling Active 70-Acre Wildfire In Bass River State Forest
Police say the man was shot three times.
So far, no arrests in this case.
So far, no arrests in this case.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.