PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA will lift all capacity limits across its network on June 1. SEPTA says it’s making the move as cases drop and vaccinations rates rise.
Mask requirements for passengers and staff will remain until further notice.
SEPTA's easing of restrictions comes as the city is set to do the same.
This Friday, there will no longer be density limits in Philadelphia retail stores, museums, libraries and offices.
On June 11, Philadelphia officials say they will drop the required limits on the number of people or activities in any setting, but masks will still be required unless eating or drinking.
Health officials say Philadelphia has been more restrictive than the rest of the state because the city’s population is more vulnerable to the virus.