PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While you were out brunching and sipping mimosas, living the good life — Phillies manager Joe Girardi was experiencing a horrendous Sunday afternoon. The Phillies rally fell short in a 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday afternoon.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen breaks down how Joe Girardi’s Sunday went:

Phillies down to 10 healthy players, Girardi loses his backup catcher Andrew Knapp 20 minutes before the game. Rafael Marchan, the third-string catcher, is now the starter.

Starting pitcher Chase Anderson gives up seven runs on eight hits in 1.1 innings — the bullpen is responsible for the final 20 outs.

Now down to nine players, outfielder Scott Kingery, who should not be near the major league roster and is hitting .053, starts in right field for banged-up Bryce Harper — but leaves the game due to “dizziness.” Girardi has no choice but to insert Harper in right field, despite his balky shoulder.

Following a comedy of errors of the weekend by shortstop Jean Segura, including two on Sunday, Girardi and Segura get into a confrontation in the dugout. Segura is restrained by third-base coach Dusty Wathan.

The Phillies rally, but ultimately fall short and lose 10-8

Girardi gets testy with Philadelphia media when asked about confrontation with Segura

“Next question, next question, next question, Jimmy I’m not going to talk about it. You got a baseball question, ask me a baseball question,” Girardi said in his postgame interview.

I don't have a problem with Girardi being upset with everything that went down. But he's blowing this off and asking for baseball questions and this is a big issue. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 16, 2021

It’s understandable that Girardi would be upset following a brutal two-game stretch against the Blue Jays in which he is barely left with a full lineup. With that said, Girardi taking it out on the media is nonsense.

Instead of nipping it in the bud by giving a non-answer, Girardi left the dust-up open for interpretation with his pseudo-meltdown.

To be clear — and I think Girardi would tell you this after his blood pressure settled — the media members asking the questions did nothing wrong. It’s their job to get the information, which is hard enough already doing everything via Zoom.

But, by pointing anger toward the media — it leaves the wound open, no matter how small.

There is clearly a large enough issue with Girardi and one of his players that it led to words being exchanged in the heat of the moment and it is our job to find out why that might be.

Maybe Joe is unhappy with the job he is doing, on top of the problems the Phillies have faced with the roster construction and keeping guys healthy. However, this could have — and should have — been avoided. It now adds to a laundry list of issues plaguing this Phillies team.