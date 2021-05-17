PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who is ready for some heat later this week? Partly sunny skies will take over the Philadelphia region on Monday. Spotty afternoon showers possible, but the day should be mainly dry with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s.
Today's Forecast, enjoy it cause by the middle of the week temperatures soar into the 80s. By the weekend we'll push toward 90! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/PywTtbIBlo
— Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) May 17, 2021
Tuesday will again feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures rapidly climbing into the low 80s.
Turn up the heat. Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-80s on Wednesday and upper 80s by Thursday.
High pressure will keep the region hot and mostly dry this week which is not great news as the monthly rainfall deficit is presently nearing one inch.
Humidity levels remain in check but the mugginess creeps in by Friday and the weekend is looking downright steamy.
Temperatures turn downright toasty this week! Our first 90° day possible next Saturday! 🌡 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/iyJuP4eADU
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) May 17, 2021
Both weekend days we could experience highs near 90 degrees — this would be the region's first 90 temperature since last August.
Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for your most up-to-date forecast.