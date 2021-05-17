OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a 70-acre wildfire in Bass River State Forest in Ocean County. Bass River State Forest is located east of the Garden State Parkway in Little Egg Harbor Township.
The fire has been burning since 4 p.m. Sunday.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
So far no injuries are reported, but about 100 structures may be at risk.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.