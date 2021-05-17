PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More people are traveling by air as the pandemic eases. There are no more empty airports or planes without passengers like there was a year ago.

Traffic is increasing at the Philadelphia International Airport as people are feeling much more comfortable flying.

The security lines at Philly International Airport are looking almost normal.

“Passenger travel is picking up at PHL, but we’re still about 54% down year to year, but we’re going to see over 800,000 people in the month of May, which is more than we saw last year,” Florence Brown, with PHL International Airport, said. “A great sign of recovery.”

Eight thousand people would be nearly a 300% gain over May 2020, according to the airport.

Availability is picking up too. United Airlines is adding 400 flights to its July schedule and TSA says almost 2 million people flew on Sunday alone.

Many travelers CBS3 spoke to say vaccinations have provided the green light to get back out there.

“I think they’ve done a good job making sure people are vaccinated, following the guidelines and making sure everything’s OK. I don’t have a problem with traveling,” Jake Henry, of Harrisburg, said.

The airport wants travelers to be well-versed in the process and is encouraging you to visit their website in order to be prepared.

Wait times may increase and masks must be worn at all times.

After several months, Beth Sevick is finally taking her granddaughter Catherine to Disney World.

“I do want to ride some rides,” Catherine said.

Rides are fun, but the number one destination on Catherine’s list: The Harry Potter experience.