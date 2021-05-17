PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One doctor says it’s a miracle a teenager is alive after being involved in a horrific car crash last month. Seventeen-year-old Julia Buck and three of her friends were driving home from getting ice cream in Woodstown, New Jersey on April 7 when the accident happened.

Buck spent weeks in the hospital and her mother tells CBS3 she went through 50 hours of surgery.

Six weeks after a horrific car accident, Julia Buck’s spirit remains strong.

“It’s horrible what happened to me and my friends but it’s nice to see who is really there for you,” Buck said.

She spoke to CBS3 from a bed inside her rehab facility.

Julia and her three friends were involved in a car crash on April 7 — she suffered injuries to her neck, pelvis, both femurs, ankle, and left arm and elbow.

“Just about broke every bone in her body except her right arm,” Julia’s mom Jennifer said. “She had 50 hours of surgery.”

There was more than pulled pork being served on Sunday as a South Jersey community wrapped their arms around the Buck family.

“I have not cried in almost 40 days, but I almost feel like, this community has shown how amazing they are,” Jennifer said.

There has been raffles, wristbands, and food donated to help raise money for the Buck family.

“In our lowest time, they’ve come through for us,” Julia’s father Ronald said.

Julia tells CBS3 she has been touched by the outpouring of love from neighbors and celebrities during her stay in the hospital. She even received a video from former Eagles running back Wendell Smallwood, actress Olivia Munn and Lea Michelle.

“I hope you already know how strong you are,” Munn says in the video.

Lea Michelle reached out to let her know she is thinking of her and sending “so much love and strength.”

Julia says Glee is probably one of her favorite shows.

While she knows life may be altered forever, she’s determined to pick hers up because she is “Julia Strong.”

“It’s hard sitting here watching life go on for everyone else and I’m stuck here,” Julia said. “So it makes me want to get going and try to get home so I can get back with everyone and back to my normal life.”

A GoFundMe started to help the Buck family has reached more than $45,000.