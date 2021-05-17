PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More COVID restrictions are being lifted all across our area. Delaware is lifting its restrictions this coming Friday. It comes as life slowly returns to normal all across the tri-state area.

As of midnight Monday in Pennsylvania, maximum occupancy limits increased for indoor and outdoor events and gatherings. The state increased capacity to 50% for indoor events and gatherings and 75% for outdoor events and gatherings. All COVID restrictions will lift in Pennsylvania on Memorial Day.

It’s not clear if Philadelphia will follow the state’s guidelines. The city has been stricter than the state with its restrictions. Gov. Tom Wolf says vaccinations are up and the positivity rate is down which is allowing for the changes.

It’s a similar story in New Jersey where Gov. Phil Murphy says hospitalizations and deaths are down 78% over the last few weeks. He credits the drop to vaccinations

“If you’re vaccinated you’re in a completely different category than those who are not vaccinated and it’s good to see that affirmation,” Murphy said.

New Jersey is lifting most of its restrictions on Wednesday. They include capacity limits on indoor dining, gyms and shops, but masks are still required when inside.

“Sooner than later, I would guess in a matter of weeks, we’ll get to the point when we can comfortably say inside no matter what you’re OK. But I have to say as of this moment in time we’re not there yet,” Murphy said.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks inside or outside but states and cities can make their own rules. Pennsylvania is following the CDC’s guidelines. Philadelphia is still requiring masks indoors. Delaware is lifting its mask mandate on Friday.

And remember businesses can still require you to wear a mask when inside.