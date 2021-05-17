PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rare flower has bloomed over the weekend at Temple University’s Ambler Campus — and it’s stinking the place up! It’s called a Corpse flower and looks and smells like death.
It's rare to see even one of the flowers because the plant typically only blooms once every seven to 10 years. The bloom itself only lasts a couple of days.
Temple University wants you to help name the flowers. They set up a response form online.
You can submit name suggestions for the small and larger flowers.
If your name is chosen, you’ll win two tickets to Temple Ambler in Bloom, an annual garden party on September 11.